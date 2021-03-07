Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.65). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 1,719,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,005. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

