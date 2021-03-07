Analysts Anticipate Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

FSM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 4,410,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,252. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

