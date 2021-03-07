Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.
