Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 650.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 604.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

