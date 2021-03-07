Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report $4.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $24.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $207.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

