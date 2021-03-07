Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.43. Medtronic reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,636,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

