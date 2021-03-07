Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $40.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.39 billion and the lowest is $40.54 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $35.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $163.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.11 billion to $165.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $180.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $185.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 242,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 591,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

