Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to announce sales of $13.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $14.17 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $46.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 million to $46.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $74.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.