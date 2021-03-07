Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce $256.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.14 million and the highest is $260.11 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $283.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Regency Centers by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

