Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.48 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce $10.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.58 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.52 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SNY opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after acquiring an additional 468,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

