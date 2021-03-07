Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report sales of $73.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $74.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $195.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $394.93 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $405.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.01 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

