Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.72. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,413,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,500,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,459. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

