Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.06. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 2,305,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,321. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

