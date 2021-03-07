Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 239,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 95,922 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,707,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,464,170. The company has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.