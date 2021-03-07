Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

VIRT stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

