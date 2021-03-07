Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $11.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.67 billion and the highest is $11.95 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $47.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

NYSE:ACN opened at $249.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

