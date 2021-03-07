Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,128. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

