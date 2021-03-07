Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. Discovery posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Discovery has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Discovery by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Discovery by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

