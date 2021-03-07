Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.48. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $104.08. 2,407,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

