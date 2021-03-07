Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Kilroy Realty also posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 751,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

