Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $22.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $360.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

