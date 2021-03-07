Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post $11.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $8.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $114.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $122.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $160.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $453.40 million to $583.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 908,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 460,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

