Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $98.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the lowest is $88.30 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $313.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $775.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.13 million to $948.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $80.32 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

