Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post sales of $108.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the lowest is $104.93 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $114.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $450.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.49 million to $481.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $464.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.07 million to $484.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,156,418 shares in the company, valued at $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,490,931 shares of company stock worth $15,406,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 95,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.25 on Friday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

