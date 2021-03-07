Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

