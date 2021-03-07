Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $9.18 on Friday, hitting $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,287. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.56. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $175.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.