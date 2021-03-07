Analysts Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.18 Million

Equities analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report sales of $499.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $509.00 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $538.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

TCF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,247. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

