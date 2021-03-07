Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of THS stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 916,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,973. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,366,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 434,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

