Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.37). TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.50. 7,223,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

