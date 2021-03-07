Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to report $60.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $113.75 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 958.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $262.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $294.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $494.15 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $983.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

