Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

