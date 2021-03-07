Analyzing GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and BlackRock Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16% BlackRock Capital Investment -160.86% 10.19% 5.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and BlackRock Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.47 -$186.51 million N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $78.12 million 3.06 -$6.89 million $0.59 5.61

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats GBT Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh networks. In addition, the company sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. Further, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

