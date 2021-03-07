Analyzing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vericel alerts:

93.1% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vericel and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vericel presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $117.85 million 16.58 -$9.66 million $0.18 236.17 Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 60.36 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 0.12% 0.13% 0.10% Revolution Medicines -191.17% -32.25% -20.55%

Summary

Vericel beats Revolution Medicines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.