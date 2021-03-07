Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Tops $10.14 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $21,535.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00790614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.