Andesa Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,298 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of DIVO opened at $33.39 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.