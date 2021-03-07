Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,719 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

