Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

