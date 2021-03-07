Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $265,346,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.92 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

