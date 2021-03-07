Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,301 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 301,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

