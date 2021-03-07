Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 228,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 261,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 167,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91.

