Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $159.70.

