Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,434 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

