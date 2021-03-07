Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 11,967 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.2% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of APD stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.