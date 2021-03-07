Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 12,847 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

