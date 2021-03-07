Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 14,621 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

