Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 18,708 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

