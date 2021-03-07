Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,283 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $235.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

