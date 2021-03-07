Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 42,515 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,515 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.9% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.