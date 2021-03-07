Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,663 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.81 and a 200 day moving average of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

