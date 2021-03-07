Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,096 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

