Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 86,087 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,087 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,253,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 142,817 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 224,228 shares of company stock worth $2,971,594 in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

